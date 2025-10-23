The NFL trade deadline is set for November 4, and rumors are already circulating around the league about potential moves. From the sounds of it, owner and general manager Jerry Jones might have something up his sleeve for the Dallas Cowboys.

In a segment by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the popular NFL reporter shares details about the buzz he's hearing about the Cowboys. Schultz claims the franchise is potentially seeking to add a defensive player ahead of the trade deadline.

“Dallas views its defense as an ascending one,” said Schultz. “Especially when we consider the fact that they're getting back Demarvion Overshown, their star linebacker, who last season was really playing at an All-Pro caliber level. And it's so significant because Dallas views him as like a superstar mid-season acquisition in a trade.

“So, when you consider that, and the fact that the defense has shown some life, it's my understanding that Jerry Jones has been making phone calls potentially for the opportunity to go out and get another defensive player.”

Here’s what I’ve heard on the #Cowboys — including their search for another defensive player via trade, with the team making outgoing calls to get a pulse on the market: https://t.co/DDpBW2NTIz pic.twitter.com/Ax7G7uPBlq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 23, 2025

The Cowboys certainly have some ammo in case they do want to make a trade, thanks to the Micah Parsons deal with the Green Bay Packers. Dallas has two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. So, any team interested in acquiring draft capital could follow through on a deal with Jerry Jones.

However, it is unclear which player, or players, the Cowboys are interested in trading for. With the deadline set for November 4. Until then, the club will focus on its Week 8 opponent, the Denver Broncos.