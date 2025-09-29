The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers hit a feat not seen since 1964. Both Dallas and Green Bay became the first to experience a tie between teams that scored 40 points or more in the same game. Which sparked honesty from Jerry Jones.

Jones entered AT&T Stadium with optimism about his team's chances. Even with the hype centered on Micah Parsons returning to Dallas for the first time since the blockbuster trade.

He ended the night with the same amount of positivity, sharing his thought with ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.

“I feel better than I could have felt,” Jones said.

Packers-Cowboys engaged in wild final sequence

Article Continues Below

The game featured hefty twists and turns. From safety Malik Hooker leaving with a toe injury to the Cowboys erasing a 13-0 deficit.

Dak Prescott and George Pickens exploded on the primetime stage — the former scoring on a 2-yard run and the latter adding a 15-yard touchdown reception before halftime.

Both teams exchanged leads an astonishing seven times from there once the third quarter began.

Josh Jacobs started the scoring on his one-yard scoring run. Jake Ferguson responded with his eight-yard touchdown catch from Prescott and giving Dallas the lead again. Jacobs responded again with an 18-yard touchdown. Javonte Williams placed Dallas back up with his own one-yard TD.

But the wildest moments occurred with under two minutes left — starting with Romeo Doubs' 15-yard scoring catch from Jordan Love. Pickens got Dallas to answer with an epic 28-yard touchdown catch. Brandon McManus and Brandon Aubrey booted the final nine points, with Green Bay's kicker sending the game into overtime then ending the night with a tie on his 34-yarder.