The Dallas Cowboys dealt with the much hyped Micah Parsons reunion against the Green Bay Packers. But then witnessed a pivotal injury involving Malik Hooker.

Hooker limped away from the field and received an assist in getting helped off. Todd Archer of ESPN revealed Hooker limped off following a third down stop.

“Something with his left leg. Non-contact. Getting looked at by doctors now,” Archer posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jon Machota of The Athletic added how Hooker “limped over to the safety group and hugged several of his teammates.” All before he trekked to the locker room. He added how Hooker couldn't put weight on his leg.

What was Malik Hooker's injury in Cowboys-Packers?

Hooker suffered a left toe injury, per NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark near the end of the second quarter.

Dallas listed Hooker as questionable to return. Starks added how Hooker was going to undergo X-rays to determine if he can return.

He was not on the field when his Cowboys took the lead on the eve of halftime. Dak Prescott found George Pickens on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Jordan Love's late second quarter fumble set up the Dallas score. Dallas grabbed the 15-13 lead with nine seconds left.

Hooker, meanwhile, finished with three tackles including two solo stops. His defense surrendered 172 passing yards and two early touchdowns from Love. But the Cowboys bottled the Packers running attack and past Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs to only 32 rushing yards at the half.