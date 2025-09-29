The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys lived up to the billing as they battled down to the wire at AT&T Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.” The two teams engaged in an intense battle, giving the fans what they wanted.
Except maybe for the finish.
The game ended in a 40-40 tie in overtime after Packers kicker Brandon McManus converted a 34-yard field goal to answer the 22-yard field goal of Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Green Bay is now 2-1-1, while Dallas is now 1-2-1.
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the nerve-wracking affair, which became the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history.
“The Packers and Cowboys tie? Uh, okay? Ties shouldn’t exist,” said @MikerophoneNFL, while posting a video of McManus' game-tying kick.
The Packers and Cowboys tie??
Uhh okay?
Ties shouldn’t exist…
— Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) September 29, 2025
@TheGhettoGronk posted the perfect meme to sum it all up.
“SOMEONE WIN THE GAME!”
The Packers and Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/Z6CPB569RS
— GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 29, 2025
@WhyGarth, meanwhile, shared a hilarious GIF with the caption: “Everybody seeing the Packers and Cowboys game end in a tie #GBvsDAL.”
Everybody seeing the Packers and Cowboys game end in a tie#GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/0ySgqXeDSP
— Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) September 29, 2025
“All of that for a tie? I'm exhausted. I need a break from lying around and watching football all weekend. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who took the Packers in Survivor,” added @jasonrmcintyre.
“Stayed up 2.5 hours past my bedtime for a tie against the Cowboys when I start a new job in the morning. Good night,” wrote @ShelbyDuerr.
“Cowboys and Packers really had an 80-point mid-off,” commented @OneMoreMeatball.
“The Packers are the biggest obstacle to the Packers' success,” joked @BAZiegler.
The game had extra significance as Packers star Micah Parsons made his first return to Dallas since being traded.
The Cowboys held a three-point lead, 23-20, at the start of the fourth quarter. The Packers, however, rallied, with McManus sending the game into overtime with a 53-yard kick.
Before that, the two teams exchanged critical touchdowns in the final 1:45 of regulation, with Romeo Dubs scoring for the Packers and George Pickens finding the end zone for the Cowboys.