Sep 29, 2025 at 12:43 AM ET

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys lived up to the billing as they battled down to the wire at AT&T Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.” The two teams engaged in an intense battle, giving the fans what they wanted.

Except maybe for the finish.

The game ended in a 40-40 tie in overtime after Packers kicker Brandon McManus converted a 34-yard field goal to answer the 22-yard field goal of Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Green Bay is now 2-1-1, while Dallas is now 1-2-1.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the nerve-wracking affair, which became the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history.

“The Packers and Cowboys tie? Uh, okay? Ties shouldn’t exist,” said @MikerophoneNFL, while posting a video of McManus' game-tying kick.

The Packers and Cowboys tie?? Uhh okay? Ties shouldn’t exist… pic.twitter.com/uoD3Ni1MYR — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) September 29, 2025

@TheGhettoGronk posted the perfect meme to sum it all up.

“SOMEONE WIN THE GAME!” The Packers and Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/Z6CPB569RS — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 29, 2025

@WhyGarth, meanwhile, shared a hilarious GIF with the caption: “Everybody seeing the Packers and Cowboys game end in a tie #GBvsDAL.”

Article Continues Below

Everybody seeing the Packers and Cowboys game end in a tie#GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/0ySgqXeDSP — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) September 29, 2025

“All of that for a tie? I'm exhausted. I need a break from lying around and watching football all weekend. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who took the Packers in Survivor,” added @jasonrmcintyre.

“Stayed up 2.5 hours past my bedtime for a tie against the Cowboys when I start a new job in the morning. Good night,” wrote @ShelbyDuerr.

“Cowboys and Packers really had an 80-point mid-off,” commented @OneMoreMeatball.

“The Packers are the biggest obstacle to the Packers' success,” joked @BAZiegler.

The game had extra significance as Packers star Micah Parsons made his first return to Dallas since being traded.

The Cowboys held a three-point lead, 23-20, at the start of the fourth quarter. The Packers, however, rallied, with McManus sending the game into overtime with a 53-yard kick.

Before that, the two teams exchanged critical touchdowns in the final 1:45 of regulation, with Romeo Dubs scoring for the Packers and George Pickens finding the end zone for the Cowboys.