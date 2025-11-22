The Dallas Cowboys are making a few minor adjustments ahead of their Week 12 rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a semi-surprising move, the Cowboys have waived cornerback Kaiir Elam and subsequently signed running back Malik Davis from their practice squad.

The moves were reported on Saturday morning by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Davis will be active for Week 12 and is expected to be Dallas' third-string running back, behind Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue.

Since he entered the league in 2022, Davis has appeared in 19 games for the Cowboys. He enters Week 12 with 45 carries for 187 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in his career.

The Cowboys move on from Elam less than two weeks after activating rookie Shavon Revel Jr. from injured reserve. The third-round draft pick returned from a two-month absence and played 19 snaps off the bench in Week 11.

Elam's release comes as a slight surprise after starting seven of the team's first 10 games. However, he has not played a single defensive snap since Week 9. Elam only appeared on special teams in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although he has not been particularly effective, Elam's release worsens the Cowboys' secondary depth concerns. The team remains without Trevon Diggs, whom it placed on injured reserve in late October, with DaRon Bland and Caelon Carson dealing with injuries all season.

Without Elam on the roster, the Cowboys are left with Revel, Trikweze Bridges and C.J. Goodwin as their reserve cornerbacks. Bland and Carson figure to remain in the starting lineup, with undrafted rookie Reddy Steward manning the slot.

Elam, a 2022 first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, now seeks his third team in as many years. The 24-year-old hits waivers while on the final year of his rookie contract and 19 starts in his four-year career.