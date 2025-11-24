The Dallas Cowboys displayed resiliency despite getting into an early hole and beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a come-from-behind win, 24-21, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Brandon Aubrey kicked in a 42-yard field goal as time expired to complete the 21-point rally by the Cowboys. They improved to 5-5-1 and snapped the four-game winning streak of the Eagles, who fell to 8-3.

Dak Prescott went 23-of-36 for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score, which helped tie the count at 21-21 in the fourth quarter.

The defense also stepped up for Dallas, forcing Philadelphia to two fumbles in the fourth quarter. The Eagles only had 63 rushing yards in the entire contest.

For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the win practically saved their season. He tipped his hat to the defense for bringing them back into the game.

“Boy, I tell you, when we got in this game tonight, I saw us making the kinds of mistakes we were making, certainly, that was a down time. But the players on the field didn't let that be a down time, I'll tell you that,” said Jones in the video posted by The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“That defense, I just can't say enough about it. They rose to the occasion, they were playing with each other, and they were doing it for each other, which is what you have to do on defense. A lot of credit goes to our coaching.”

It was indeed a by-committee effort by the Cowboys on defense, with Donovan Wilson, DeMarvion Overshown, Caelen Carson, and Reddy Steward at the forefront and Sam Williams and Kenneth Murray Jr. having their moments as well.

Dallas will return to the field on Friday versus the Chicago Bears.