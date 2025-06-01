Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas had to clear the air about his thoughts on former head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was the Cowboys' coach from 2020 to 2024, leading the team to three playoff appearances. The furthest they went was the NFC Divisional Round in 2022 but was unable to reach the NFC Championship game or the Super Bowl. Dallas fired him after the 2024 season, as he finished his stint with a 49-35 record after five seasons.

With new coach Brian Schottenheimer leading the Cowboys' direction, Thomas made a social media post on May 24. It showed a photo of Thomas and Schottenheimer shaking hands in approval during one of the team's OTAs with the text saying, “Fun again.”

The tweet garnered plenty of attention. Some fans were positive by saying the team was getting along well with Schottenheimer, while other thought it was a jab towards McCarthy. Thomas set the record straight with another post a week later.

“Let’s get this clear. Still talk to Mike till this day. I love him to death. There is no jab at all. First coach to believe In me , point blank period…,” Thomas said.

What's next for Juanyeh Thomas, Cowboys

It's clear that Juanyeh Thomas continues to have respect for his former coach in Mike McCarthy. There is no bad blood as the safety is enjoying his new situation with Brian Schottenheimer leading the Cowboys.

Thomas has been with the Cowboys since they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He was relatively active in the team's defensive rotation, appearing in 29 games throughout 2023 and 2024.

Despite only making one start in his career, Thomas has taken advantage of his chances. He made 36 tackles, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble after two seasons. 2024 saw him make 14 tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Thomas will hope to make a bigger impact in the Cowboys' defense as Schottenheimer looks to bring the team back into playoff contention. The Super Bowl continues to be the goal for the historic franchise, which is something the first-year head coach will look to pursue heavily.