The Dallas Cowboys slapped George Pickens with the franchise tag in late February as a way to ensure the talented wideout remains with the team for at least next season. With contract extension talks seemingly underway, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones shares his plans for Pickens moving forward.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, Jones claimed that the Cowboys have “long-term plans” for the 25-year-old wide receiver, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Jones admitted he isn't exactly sure when or if Pickens will be given a contract extension before the July 15 deadline. Regardless, it sounds like Jones wants Pickens to be a Cowboy for the long term.

“Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans for Pickens,” said Jones.

Jerry Jones on George Pickens, whom the #Cowboys gave the franchise tag: “Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans for Pickens.” pic.twitter.com/6miELnYD9L — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2026

Garafolo also reported that Jerry Jones has no issues negotiating with George Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta. However, the 83-year-old Cowboys owner also claimed that removing the agent would be a money-saving decision for himself and Pickens.

“I asked Jerry Jones if George Pickens has said he wants negotiations to go through agent David Mulugheta. Jones said he's talked to agents over the years and has no issue doing that,” reported Garafolo. “But… ‘If he worked without an agent, he'd save a lot of money.' After a pause, [Jones] added: ‘With me.'”

George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cowboys in the 2025 offseason. His first season in Dallas came with much success, as Pickens had a career year, finishing with career highs in receptions (93), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9).

Pickens was given the franchise tag early in the offseason. If that tag holds through the July 15 deadline, then he will be paid $27.298 million in fully guaranteed money.