Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark said he expects to be fine, via Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt, after an elbow injury briefly forced him out of Dallas’ 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Clark walked slowly into the medical tent in the third quarter and was officially listed as questionable to return. He did come back, and afterward he told reporters he felt good and would learn more from the trainers the following day. The immediate update, short and pragmatic, quieted the louder concerns that flared when he left the field.

The Cowboys paced the game with a balanced attack. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb returned from a short absence to post 110 receiving yards and a score, and Jake Ferguson hauled in two touchdown catches. Javonte Williams churned for a physical 116 yards on the ground as Dallas controlled both lines of scrimmage, via ESPN’s box score.

Defensive depth softened the blow when Clark exited. Dallas rotated big bodies up front and kept pressure on Washington, limiting the Commanders after an early drive that threatened to shift momentum. Clark anchors the interior and sets the tone against the run, but the Cowboys’ defensive line responded without missing a beat, helping preserve a comfortable win.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the training staff will monitor Clark through the week, but Sunday’s word from the veteran defensive tackle suggested nothing immediate to force alternate plans.

Still, the Cowboys won’t take anything for granted. Clark plays a lot of snaps on early downs and in goal-line situations; even a minor elbow problem can affect hand placement and leverage. Expect the team to list a clearer status after further testing and the usual midweek injury report. For now, Clark’s short report, “he feels good,” is about as close to a green light as Dallas could want after a game that ultimately showcased their roster depth.