The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and they're hoping to get one of their key players on offense back. CeeDee Lamb has missed the past few games with an ankle injury, and the latest update could be a plus for his status for Week 6, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) getting in work on the resistance cords during today’s practice,” Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though Lamb was ruled out for Week 5, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke about how his window was getting smaller to return. It would not be a surprise to see Lamb back on the field soon, and that would be a plus for a Cowboys offense that has played well the past two weeks.

Against the New York Jets, Dak Prescott had his way with their defense, and he was accurate in almost any situation he was put in. Whether it was a blitz or normal pressure, Prescott delivered the ball to his receivers on point, which led to his four touchdowns on the day.

In Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, Prescott finished with 319 passing yards and three touchdowns, and though that game ended in a tie, the offense was still able to put up 40 points. Adding Lamb to that offense will just make things better for Prescott, and they could keep stacking wins as the season progresses.

CeeDee Lamb sounds close to returning for Cowboys

Before going down with an ankle injury in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Lamb was playing some good football. In the first two games of the season, he had 110 receiving yards and more in both games, but no touchdowns. That should be no worry for Lamb, as he's been able to get in the end zone at ease throughout his career when Prescott is throwing him the ball.

With George Pickens in the fold and him stepping up over the past few weeks, when Lamb comes back, it may be hard for defenses to try and cover both of them. With the offense being a strength early in the year for the Cowboys, the hope is that the defense can match that same intensity as well.