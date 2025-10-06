The New York Jets lost their fifth game of the season, and they're still looking for their first win. This time, it was the Dallas Cowboys who defeated them 37-22, and Dak Prescott had his way with their defense. Prescott finished the game with 237 passing yards and four touchdowns, but it was how he got those touchdowns that showed how bad the Jets were, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Two more stats that reflect poorly on the Jets defense: Prescott had 3 TD vs blitz, first game with at least 3 pass TD against the blitz since 2021. Entered Sunday with 2 TD against the blitz all season. Prescott had 4 Pass TD on play action, most by any QB in a game since Josh Allen had 4 in Week 2 of 2022,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets' defense has not played well at all this season, and they've given up a lot of points over five weeks. It can't all be on the defense either, as the offense has continued to be inconsistent. When both sides of the ball aren't playing their best, it's going to be hard to win any game.

It will be another week where the Jets have to find out where things went wrong and how they can get better.

Jets hit a new low against the Cowboys

The Jets are now 0-5, which made Aaron Glenn the first head coach in team history to start the season with that record. The team is still making simple mistakes on both sides of the ball, and it's become an every-week thing at this point. Outside of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, it's hard to see any improvement from them.

Even the players are frustrated. After the game, Breece Hall shared his thoughts about the team's performance so far this season, and it almost felt like he was asking for a trade.

“I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league,” Hall said.

At some point, if the Jets keep losing, there may be some shakeups on the coaching staff. Glenn is a first-year head coach, so it's hard to see them fire him already, but the staff around him could be in trouble if nothing changes. As for now, the Jets have another chance in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos to get their first win.