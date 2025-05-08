May 8, 2025 at 8:24 AM ET

When the Dallas Cowboys pulled off the surprise trade for wideout George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, reactions were immediate– and loud. One of the most notable came from former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III, who took to his Outta Pocket podcast to gush about the move.

“The George Pickens trade gives the Dallas Cowboys two #1 WRs and a Top 5 WR Duo in the NFL. Now THAT's an ALL IN MOVE,” Griffin declared on X, formerly Twitter.

Griffin doubled down on the pod.

“Yo, yo, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys just got two number one wide receivers.”

He emphasized that this is the best supporting cast Prescott has ever had, with Pickens joining CeeDee Lamb to form one of the top wide receiver duos in the league.

The NFL trade news broke Wednesday morning, with the Cowboys confirming they acquired Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and 2027 fifth-rounder. At 24 years old, the former Georgia Bulldog and National Champion is entering the final year of his rookie deal and brings explosive playmaking ability. He posted 900 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024 and had a standout 2023 season with 1,140 receiving yards.

This move isn't happening in isolation. Dallas has also added cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Kenneth Murray, and backup QB Joe Milton, indicating a clear shift in strategy. Jerry Jones may have said he was “all in” before, but now it looks like he means it.

Griffin pointed out that the long-time Dallas quarterback is now 32, has a 2-5 playoff record, and has yet to reach a conference championship.

“This is Dak's last, best chance,” he emphasized, challenging Prescott to lead the Cowboys deep into the postseason.

With Pickens now in the mix, alongside Lamb, tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, and a deep backfield, the Cowboys offense could be one of the most dynamic in the NFC.

Only time will tell, but if RGIII is right, Dallas may have finally found the missing piece to unlock its Super Bowl ambitions.