With the expectation that the Dallas Cowboys will franchise tag wide receiver George Pickens, the official move has not been made just yet. While there will be rumors around the Cowboys and Pickens, co-owner Stephen Jones would be asked about the situation and had an answer that could lead to some fans asking more questions.

Speaking in the lead-up to the NFL Combine, Jones would speak to the media, with Pickens being the topic of discussion towards the end of the press conference. According to Clarence Hill Jr., Jones would ask about what makes this situation with Pickens and the franchise tag different, with the reporter posing the question about what's been the holdup in franchise tagging the receiver.

“I think every situation is different. We've been in a lot of different ones, we've had a lot of players that we've franchised over the years, and every situation is different,” Jones said.

“We're leaning that direction,” Jones said about franchise tagging Pickens.

Asked Stephen Jones what's the hold up on the Cowboys tagging George Pickens. He answered and then ended the press scrum — Clarence Hill Jr February 24, 2026

The Cowboys have expressed wanting to keep George Pickens

As the talks around the Cowboys and Pickens' contract are likely to be ongoing after the franchise tag is applied, there's no denying that Dallas wants the receiver to stay after a dynamite last season. In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens recorded 1,429 receiving yards on 93 catches to go along with nine touchdowns.

Judy Battista of NFL.com would report that Jones echoed the sentiment that they will franchise tag Pickens “in the next week.”

“We think the world of him. We want him here,” Jones said on Monday, via Battista on X.

This would also back up Battista's report that “there is almost no doubt that Pickens is going to be tagged.”

“This should be a placeholder as the sides work toward a long-term deal, but the Cowboys have also shown a willingness to trade top players for draft picks. You can’t rule anything out, but it seems like Pickens will be a Cowboy,” Battista wrote.

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Dallas officially tags Pickens as the team looks to improve for next season.