The Dallas Cowboys are looking to stabilize their offensive front after a season of significant positional shifting and injury management. Late in the 2025 campaign, All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was forced into a demanding move to left tackle following a high ankle sprain to Tyler Guyton.

While Smith acknowledged that returning to the edge was a major technical adjustment, his performance was strong enough for offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to confirm the move would remain in place for the duration of the season.

Despite his success on the outside, Smith has remained vocal about his identity as an All-Pro guard, especially following his recent $96 million contract extension.

He emphasized that while he is willing to do what is best for the team during injury crises, his long-term role remains a topic for future discussion with the front office.

Now that the season has concluded, the young star is taking steps to ensure his health for the future.

According to Todd Archer on X, All-Pro OL Tyler Smith had cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl but will be 100% ready for the offseason program, per sources.

He dealt with the issue during the season, dressing but not playing against the Jets.

This proactive medical step is a positive sign for a Dallas team that faced numerous durability challenges last year, including a bizarre home accident that sidelined Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys are currently in a period of evaluation, with owner Jerry Jones suggesting that a full assessment of the coaching staff and roster foundation will take place this spring.

By addressing his knee issue immediately following the Pro Bowl, Smith ensures he will be at full strength as the organization decides how to best utilize his All-Pro talents on the line in 2026.