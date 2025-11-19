The Hall of Fame professional wrestler and WWE legend The Undertaker seems to think that the Dallas Cowboys' defense could be turning the corner after a rough start to the season.

Speaking to Mike Garafolo on Good Morning Football, The Undertaker praised the Cowboys' defense as of late with a Texas Longhorns football helmet behind him.

“It was a drastic improvement,” The Undertaker said of the Cowboys' recent defensive showing against the Las Vegas Raiders. “For a lifelong, die-hard Cowboys fan, it was just enough for us to hang onto like, Well, maybe. We hadn't seen that kind of defense all year long.”

“I'll tell you what… it was a drastic improvement” @undertaker on the new look Cowboys defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KYYEaKdTTn — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

To go with the defense, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense is catching fire. Together, they could make a formidable foe for any NFL team.

“If we can get the defense to play that kind of football, they might be in the conversation for the playoffs at the end of the year,” The Undertaker praised. “As a diehard Cowboys fan, that seems like a recurring theme every year, but we've got to hang on to our star.”

Has the Cowboys' defense improved in recent weeks?

After losing back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals and giving up 44 and 27 points to them, the Cowboys shut down the Raiders' offense in Week 11.

Going into halftime, the Raiders were down 24-9. The Raiders gained just 236 offensive yards on 58 plays. The Cowboys also shut down rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who had just seven yards on six carries.

Quarterback Geno Smith was the Raiders' leading rusher in the game, with 14 yards on four carries. He only passed for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

It was a good get-right game for the Cowboys. Smith is tied with Tua Tagovailoa with 13 interceptions this season. However, unlike Tagovailoa, Smith doesn't have 17 passing touchdowns. He has 12.

Smith has had a rough year with the Raiders. He signed with them in free agency after reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks.