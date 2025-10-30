While the Dallas Cowboys can dream big, they have the Cardinals next on their opponent list. And the Cowboys got a boost as Trevon Diggs was spotted on the practice field for the first time since a freak home accident, according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“First time we’ve seen Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on the practice field since the accident at his home. He’s on IR, but this would suggest that he’s out of concussion protocol. Diggs is dealing with a knee issue, opposite of the one he had surgery on this offseason.”

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs working his way back

Despite the injury and slow start to the season, Diggs is expected back this year, according to dallascowboys.com.

“We look at it [as] more four games,” owner Jerry Jones said. “The biggest thing with him was just getting him to where he can practice day in and day out. He's had two previous knee injuries that were significant, and they creep up on him during the week and bother him.

“We just felt between the concussion and the knees that we just needed to get him the opportunity to be 100%, and then I think he can really be helpful to us.”

Diggs’ situation, and the Cowboys’ overall problems on the defensive side of the ball, have led to speculation. Will the team make a blockbuster trade before next week’s deadline?

Jones said he’s looking at all angles, but hasn’t committed to any of them.

“Not necessarily,” Jones said. “Not necessarily, not at all, but possibly so. Now, how about that for an answer? But guys, really, it is an area where you can spend more time. And you can get better, it's point of emphasis for everybody.”

“My point this morning is that every position out there should be, during the week between games, looking for the things you didn't do it well. [And] addressing 'em during your practice and your meeting times with other players.”