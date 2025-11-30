George Pickens is feeling himself after the Dallas Cowboys' recent win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a screenshot per TMZ, the Cowboys wide receiver seemingly called out Eagles fans in a since-deleted post on X.

“Weakass Philly fans. N****s known for sandwiches,” Pickens seemingly wrote on X.

The Cowboys and Eagles fans don't shy away from their rivalry, but during the Nov. 23 game, Cowboys fans are in high spirits as they won 21-24. During the game, Pickens had a comeback with nine passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. He did however, struggle to see the ball at one point during the game due to the sun shining heavily on the field.

Article Continues Below

“It definitely did. Some of the guys told me, too. That was my first time having that,” Pickens said of the sun causing issues, via the Associated Press. “Just coming on the crossing route, the sun was beating in my eyes, so I couldn't see. But made up for it.”

Pickens is not against the stadium getting some curtains which is what many fans also have complained about while visiting AT&T Stadium. However, Pickens said that decision will have to be up to the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

“Yeah, I mean, definitely. But that's up to Jerry. But definitely curtains would help,” Pickens said. “I really couldn't see the ball. It was the sun. Like I said, I always bounce back. Kind of like CeeDee bounced back from last week to this week. All you can do is just one foot forward, keep getting better.”

The next Cowboys game will be against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4 for Thursday Night Football.