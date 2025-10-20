Micah Parsons didn’t hide his satisfaction after the Green Bay Packers’ 27-23 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and one short, jokey line felt aimed squarely at Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

“Yeah, in the run game, yeah. So I’m pretty decent in the run game,” Parsons said when a reporter asked about his role blocking and setting the edge, via Wendell Ferreira of atozsports. A dry rejoinder that carried extra weight given Parsons’ recent public back-and-forths involving Jones and his former team. The remark landed like a mic drop in a locker room already buzzing over his first three-sack game as a Packer.

Parsons dominated Sunday, logging three sacks and consistently collapsing pockets late as Green Bay rallied from a deficit. The performance often felt like the turning point; Parsons’ pressure helped force Arizona into mistakes and limited the effectiveness of Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals’ offense. ESPN’s box score shows Parsons’ three sacks as a game-high.

Green Bay’s comeback hinged on a late offensive push. Josh Jacobs ran for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 1-yard score with 1:50 left, and Jordan Love finished 19 of 29 for 179 yards and a touchdown to spark the rally. The Packers’ defense, Parsons central among them, closed the door when it counted, helping them improve to 4-1-1.

Article Continues Below

Earlier this season, he traded barbs with Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, and media outlets quickly interpreted Sunday’s comment as another small jab at the Cowboys’ owner, who helped build the franchise Parsons left.

Coach support followed the performance. Teammates credited Parsons for disrupting Arizona’s blocking schemes and drawing double-teams that freed up other defenders to make plays.

Parsons shrugged off talk of theatrics and insisted afterward that he was just doing his job: get to the quarterback and make plays that help the team win.

The Packers rode a resilient defense and a late offensive push to a road win that keeps their momentum intact.