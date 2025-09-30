On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys tied the Green Bay Packers at 40-40 in what was a thrilling game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The contest marked the return of Micah Parsons to face off against the team that drafted him after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers shortly before the season started.

Recently, Parsons made some comments about team owner Jerry Jones, who was largely viewed as the culprit of the trade, which drew some controversy.

“Honestly, I think, all the emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me. … I didn’t even get to talk to my owner, the person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. So, to me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office, as a man, he couldn’t tell me as a man. So, to me that emotion side was gone, it was more about a respect factor at this point,” said Parsons, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter, via Ben Grimaldi of CowboysWire.

However, while Jones didn't dispute that he didn't call Parsons, he had a good reason why.

“That phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial,” said Jones, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports on X, via 105.3 The FAN. “It was, Don't call him any more. So I quit those calls.”

At this point, it doesn't seem that Jones and Parsons will be going out for coffee together anytime soon.

A strange game in Dallas

The Cowboys looked to be on the verge of getting blown out when they went down 13-0 against the Packers, but a thrilling sequence at the end of the first half shockingly saw them take the lead into the locker room.

The game was a thrilling back and forth affair in the second half, with Green Bay ultimately kicking a field goal with one second left on the clock to make the final score a tie, a rarity in the NFL.

The Cowboys will next take the field on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.