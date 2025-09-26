Everybody is talking about Micah Parsons as the Dallas Cowboys face the Packers. But there was another person involved in the trade. And Kenny Clark’s mom was “hot” about her son being traded from the Packers, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“Kenny Clark says his family took trade much harder than him, given his impact on #Packers over past decade: “My mom was hot. My mom was hot. My girl, my brothers, they were all pretty emotional about it. I had to explain to them, everybody gets this call if you play long enough.”

Clark spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Packers after being selected in the first round, No. 27 overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Cowboys DL Kenny Clark hopes to make impact

Just as much as Parsons is facing his old team, it’s the same boat for Clark, according to dallascowboys.com.

“When you've been somewhere for nine years, it's hard to not have those emotions, but it's another game,” Clark said. “It's another game, at the end of the day. I'm definitely going to be amped up. I'm gonna be ready to go, and prepare to do everything I gotta do in order to help my team win. But, at the end of the day, yeah, we're trying to get a win.”

And Clark will get a chance to take down Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“Yeah, you get to hit now,” Clark said when picturing putting a hit on his former QB, and wearing a massive smile during his answer. “I'm excited, bro. I'm excited. It's been a long time coming, and it's definitely something I've been thinking about since I got traded here. I'm excited to go.

“I know them in and out, and they know me. I’ve been going against those guys for a long time. And I know how they like to block, and all that kind of stuff — as far as scheme and all that kind of stuff. That's a little tougher. But as far as just me versus a guy, knowing how they're gonna block me? They know what I'm gonna do, I know what they're gonna do.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he expects his team to have trouble with Clark, according to Packers.com.

“He looks really good, like I would expect,” LaFleur said. “Like he did when he was here. He’s gonna be a handful.”

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has matched his 2024 total of one sack with the Packers last season. He earned one in the Cowboys’ 40-37 win over the Giants. He also has a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.