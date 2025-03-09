The Dallas Cowboys have a ton of work to do this offseason. Dallas only won seven games in 2024, due in part to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. Now the Cowboys need to transition into offseason mode to try and fix what went wrong in 2024. The price of possibly extending Micah Parsons just went up.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz called the Cowboys situation with Micah Parsons “one to watch” after Sunday's Myles Garrett extension.

“Sources: For weeks, there have been murmurs about whether the #Cowboys will actually give Micah Parsons a record-breaking contract — or if a trade could become a possibility,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. “It still seems far-fetched, but with the market now at $40M per year, this situation is one to watch.”

The Browns and Myles Garrett agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension on Sunday. That deal sets the edge rusher market at $40 million per season, as Schultz mentioned.

Schultz is clearly focused on the idea of Dallas trading away Micah Parsons instead of paying him a top-of-market contract. It is certainly debatable whether or not Garrett's extension will influence Dallas' plans or not.

In recent memory, these types of contract contract extensions have not provoked reactionary decisions from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys faced the same type of criticism last offseason for dragging their feet on extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. In the end, both Lamb and Prescott received their contract extensions before the start of the 2024 season. Though they barely made it before that deadline with Prescott's extension.

As such, the Cowboys may stay the course with Parsons as well.

Will the Cowboys tie their future to Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb?

The Cowboys seem primed to build around Parsons, Prescott, and Lamb.

Dallas recently restructured the contracts of both Prescott and Lamb to create more cap space. These were necessary moves to create enough cap space to operate during the offseason. One of the biggest moves the Cowboys could make as a result is to extend Micah Parsons.

ESPN's Mina Kimes noted that this approach could be risky, as it would tie the Cowboys to these three players for a long time.

“You do those three moves, and suddenly you're at over $60 million in cap space,” Kimes said. “Now it would mean you are tying your fate to these three players and that you want them to be the future of the franchise, not just in the next couple of years but even beyond that, but if I'm Dallas, I feel good about that. I think they're three really good football players, and then you do that, you have a little bit of flexibility to move around and address some of the other positions on the roster.”

Cowboys fans must be hopeful that their team will extend Parsons sooner rather than later.