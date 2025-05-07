The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a big trade for George Pickens. And in the process, Jerry Jones made Mike Florio look silly. Also, a unique tie between Micah Parsons and George Pickens will catch the attention of Jones, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Soon-to-be Cowboys WR George Pickens is heading into the last year of his contract and will want a new deal. His agent happens to be David Mulugheta, whose name Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he did not know while talking about a new deal for Micah Parsons, another Mulugheta client.

The Cowboys finally have a No. 2 guy to run alongside the previously lonely CeeDee Lamb. But will this be a one-year setup? Or will the Cowboys pony up the bucks to keep Pickens happy along with other high-paid stars like Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Parsons?

Meanwhile, the Steelers received a third-round pick in 2026 from the Cowboys. They will also get a fifth-round pick in 2027 while the Cowboys get back a 2026 sixth-round selection.

Cowboys WR George Pickens a consolation prize?

Had Tetairoa McMillan been available when the Cowboys picked No. 12 in the first round, it is believed he would have been the team’s pick. However, McMillan went to the Panthers at No. 8. Surprisingly, the Cowboys didn’t select a wide receiver in the remaining six rounds. Perhaps they had the Pickens deal in their pocket?

A second-round pick for the Steelers in 2022, Pickens enters the final year of his rookie contract. He had 59 catches for 900 yards and only three touchdowns last season.

But another question about Pickens has been his attitude. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Pickens out after a game against the Bengals last season, according to espn.com.

“He's just got to grow up, man,” Tomlin said. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George; he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry.”

And after the season, Tomlin added, “There's certainly obviously more room for growth there. I think he covered some ground in 2024. But there's certainly a heck of a lot more ground to be covered, and we'll see where it leaves us.”

Regardless, it’s a big boost for the Cowboys’ receiver room if everybody remains healthy. And that means Prescott could bounce back to his 2023 form.