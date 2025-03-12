The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to release Evan Engram this offseason, making him a free agent in early March. After visiting with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, the 30-year-old tight end has agreed to a new deal.

Engram has officially signed with the Broncos, according to his agent, Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports, and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Denver finds a talented tight end to help Bo Nix and the offense improve for next season.

“Former Jaguars TE Evan Engram is signing with the Broncos on a 2-year deal, per agent Mike McCartney.”

Evan Engram is coming to Denver after signing a two-year, $23 million contract, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. $16.5 million is fully guaranteed for the star tight end.

“Compensation update: The Broncos are signing TE Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal that includes $16.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, per The Insiders. Engram gets a new home, and Sean Payton gets his ‘Joker.'”

Engram played for the Jaguars for three seasons before the team decided to let him go to free agency. His first two years in Jacksonville were solid, as he provided consistent production. However, the 2024 campaign wasn't as kind, as Engram missed eight games after suffering a season-ending torn labrum.

He ended the season with 47 receptions, 385 yards, and a touchdown. When news broke of his release from Jacksonville, Evan Engram sent the fanbase a farewell message. Now that he's with Denver, Engram has an opportunity to bounce back from the injury and serve as a solid pass option in Sean Payton's offense.

Tight end wasn't a strong position for the Broncos last season, as the team relied more on the wide receiver group and running game. Now that Engram is in Denver, the offense could open a bit more, allowing for quarterback Bo Nix to further his development.