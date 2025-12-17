The Denver Broncos have surged into the league’s elite this season, but inside the locker room, the focus remains on what still needs to improve. One of the defense’s top pass rushers, Nik Bonitto, believes the unit has yet to reach its ceiling despite a dominant stretch that has placed Denver atop the AFC.

The Broncos improved to 12-2 with their Week 15 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers and now own the longest active winning streak in the NFL. While national attention continues to build around the rise of the Broncos, Bonitto made it clear that the team is focused on refining details rather than celebrating results. The defense has performed at a high level, but the standard internally remains higher.

Denver Sports 104.3’s Andrew Mason shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting Bonitto’s mindset as the Broncos prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His comments underscored that success has not altered expectations within the building.

“I still feel like we got a lot more, especially defensively,” he said. “As good as we played in the second half [Sunday], I feel like we could have been doing that all game and things like that. It’s just little stuff that’s going to take us from being good how we are right now to being the great defense I know we can be.”

Article Continues Below

The fourth year linebacker has backed up his words with production. The former Oklahoma standout has recorded 12.5 sacks this season, following a 13.5-sack campaign in 2024. His emergence has helped anchor a Broncos defense that continues to generate pressure without sacrificing coverage.

Denver’s winning streak has come in a variety of ways, from defensive stops to second-half surges and timely quarterback play. Their adaptability has separated the Broncos from the rest of the AFC and placed them firmly in control of the conference’s top seed.

As the Broncos’ playoff push intensifies, Bonitto’s comments reflect a championship mindset. Denver is winning, but the focus remains on reaching another level as the postseason approaches.