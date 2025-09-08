Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram gave fans a scare in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, leaving the game with a calf injury late in the fourth quarter. After a solid start, Engram headed straight for the blue medical tent, as reported by The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

Engram’s first game as a Bronco showed flashes of promise before things went sideways. He managed three catches on four targets, racking up 21 yards and linking well with quarterback Bo Nix. Those connections looked promising for Denver’s revamped offense, but Engram hit a wall when misfortune struck on a route run in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field, tossing his helmet, leaving doubts about his return.

With Engram sidelined, Denver turned to Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull to fill the gap at tight end. Nate Adkins watched in street clothes, recovering from his own ankle injury. This left the Broncos shorthanded at a position they just bolstered in the offseason, testing both depth and resilience heading into crunch time against the Titans.

Engram visited the blue medical tent twice, with team doctors working to assess the calf issue. Ultimately, he was officially ruled “questionable to return,” with no definitive update by game’s end. The scene made for tense moments as the Denver crowd waited for the veteran to re-emerge.

Engram, a key offseason addition, brought hopes of more production and reliability at tight end. Now, Denver must wait and see if Engram’s injury lingers or proves minor. Coach Sean Payton will need his backup options ready if Engram misses any extended time.

What makes this situation even tougher for Engram is his history of lower leg injuries. He has previously dealt with calf strains, most notably in 2021 and 2019, with some keeping him sidelined for multiple games. Even though this particular injury happened late in the game, calf injuries can be tricky for skill players, often lingering if not managed well.

Engram’s medical team has always worked hard to get him back quickly, but Broncos fans have reason to worry given his history of muscle strains and how they can impact explosiveness. Denver will be monitoring his progress closely, hoping for positive news before the Week 2 matchup with the Colts.