The Denver Broncos' season might have ended in heartbreak, but there are still a lot of great takeaways to glean from this year. Denver broke out this season as a contender in the AFC behind their tough-as-nails defense and an offense that makes timely plays in crucial moments. Now, though, the Broncos have a hard task ahead: they have to try to keep their core players together.

One of their key players that they would love to keep around is safety Talanoa Hufanga. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive back has been integral to the Broncos' lockdown defense. Hufanga was asked about free agency. His response seems to indicate that he does want to return to the team for the long haul.

“We’re not trying to make this a one-and-done deal,” Hufanga said, per Zac Stevens. “We’re trying to make this an era.”

Hufanga also praised quarterback Bo Nix during his interviews. Nix suffered an injury in the Divisional Round, but he's done enough to earn the trust of his veteran teammates.

Article Continues Below

“A dude that just goes out there and like, regardless of the situation, it's these fourth quarters, and this dude pulls this game out,” Hufanga said. You're just like, how does he do it? And it's just because he's confident in his abilities and practices it. Are they perfect? No. Was the defense perfect at times? Never. And so that's what's really cool about this sport. Just to see the guys in this building, and guys gravitate towards him. And he's the leader in this locker room for sure.”

Talanoa Hufanga calls Bo Nix special. Talked about how impressive his comebacks were. pic.twitter.com/vtZLxjuNOo — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 26, 2026

Hufanga signed with the Broncos in the offseason after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The safety had a career year in Denver, recording 67 tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and two sacks. He was named to the Associated Press Second Team All-Pro as the safety for his efforts.

The Broncos finished the season with one of the best defenses in the league. That much remained true until the very end, holding the Patriots to just 10 points in the AFC Championship game. However, that unfortunately wasn't enough, as the offense without Nix struggled to generate points against the Pats. Because of that, Denver's season ended just short of their ultimate goal.