The Denver Broncos were seen as a team that could make a splash in NFL Free Agency. And Denver has kicked off its free agency with that big splash signing. According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos and safety Talanoa Hufanga have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, with $20 million guaranteed. The deal won't become official until the NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

Hufanga brings an impressive resume to the Broncos' secondary. The former USC standout made his mark quickly with the San Francisco 49ers, transforming from a fifth-round selection in 2021 to an All-Pro talent by his second season. The 25-year-old safety also brings championship experience from his time with the 49ers, having appeared in Super Bowl LVIII.

In 2022, he racked up 97 tackles, four interceptions (including a pick-six), two sacks, and two forced fumbles while starting all 17 games. This breakout year earned him both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Hufanga will add some versatility to the Broncos' secondary. He thrives as an in-the-box safety who can attack downhill against the run, but also possesses the coverage skills to match up with tight ends and slot receivers. Hufanga will likely pair up with Brandon Jones as the Broncos' two starting safeties in 2025. The addition of Hufanga is a welcome one, as Broncos safety PJ Locke showed significant struggles during his 2024 campaign.

The signing does come with risk, as Hufanga has battled significant injuries over the past two seasons. An ACL tear in 2023 and wrist issues in 2024 limited him to just seven games last season. However, when healthy, he could provide the type of game-changing presence that Denver's defense has been seeking since they parted ways with Justin Simmons.

With quarterback Bo Nix entering his second season, strengthening the defense appears to be a priority for Denver's front office. By securing a potential difference-maker in Hufanga, the Broncos have addressed a key need while adding to and strengthening their already stout defense.