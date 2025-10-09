The NFL returns to London in Week 6 as the Denver Broncos (3-2) face the New York Jets (0-5) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 12. It’s an intriguing international matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions. For Denver, the stakes are high as head coach Sean Payton’s squad looks to prove that its stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t a fluke.

How big was that improbable win over Philadelphia? Huge. Trailing 17-3 in the second half, Denver rallied behind a composed Bo Nix and a tenacious defense to steal a 21-17 victory. The comeback not only moved the Broncos to 3-2. It also tied them atop the division standings. Now, they’ll look to build on that momentum against a Jets team that has been outclassed and outscored in nearly every phase of the game through five weeks.

Broncos defense primed for another dominant outing

If there’s ever a matchup that seems to favor Denver’s style of play, it’s this one. The Jets’ offense has been among the NFL’s least efficient. They are averaging just 15.2 points per game and surrendering 19 sacks over five contests. Quarterback Justin Fields has flashed moments of productivity but continues to struggle with protection breakdowns. That’s bad news against a Denver defense that just bottled up the Eagles’ high-powered attack. The Broncos also rank among the league’s top units against the run (88.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

Meanwhile, cornerback Patrick Surtain II remains one of the NFL’s premier shutdown defenders. That gives the Broncos a significant advantage against New York’s top receiver Garrett Wilson. If Surtain limits Wilson’s impact, the Jets’ passing game could sputter again. That would force them to lean heavily on Breece Hall. He has been the only consistent offensive threat so far.

This London clash presents Denver with a golden opportunity to not just to win, but to win convincingly. After clawing back against elite opponents, a statement victory over the struggling Jets could signal that this Broncos team is for real.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Broncos and the Jets in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Breece Hall finds the end zone

If there’s one player capable of breaking Denver’s defensive dominance, it’s Hall. The Jets’ running back has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season. He posted 113 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards in last week’s 37-22 loss to Dallas. Though he briefly left that game after a red-zone fumble, he returned with authority. He ripped off multiple chunk plays and nearly scored late in the fourth quarter.

Hall is still searching for his first touchdown of 2025, though. That drought could finally end in London. The Broncos defense has been stout but not flawless. Recall that they surrendered a 47-yard receiving touchdown to Saquon Barkley last week. Expect the Jets offense to lean on creative ways to get Hall into space. As such, Hall should finally score either via a short reception or red-zone carry to give New York its first touchdown in the opening half since Week 2.

Justin Fields posts good numbers but can’t deliver win

On paper, Justin Fields’ stat line from Week 5 looked solid. He completed 32 of 46 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Still, context matters. Both scores came in garbage time after Dallas had built an insurmountable lead. Fields was also sacked five times in the process. His athleticism remains a weapon, but opposing defenses have learned to limit his impact on the ground.

Article Continues Below

That’s where Denver poses an even bigger challenge. The Broncos have faced dual-threat quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert this season. Collectively, those passers have managed just 15 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Expect Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to employ a similar strategy against Fields. They Broncos will try to contain the edges, force him to win from the pocket, and let Surtain and the secondary do the rest.

Fields may still put up respectable passing numbers in catch-up mode. That said, without Wilson consistently separating, the Jets’ offense will stall far too often.

JK Dobbins hits 100 yards from scrimmage

While the Jets’ offense continues to search for rhythm, Denver’s backfield has quietly been one of its most dependable assets. JK Dobbins has delivered either a touchdown or 100 scrimmage yards in all five games so far. He has thrived as the workhorse of Payton’s balanced attack. His combination of vision and burst has been instrumental in helping Nix establish play-action rhythm and sustain drives.

Against New York, Dobbins’ path to another big game looks wide open. The Jets have allowed 251 rushing yards and two touchdowns over their last two outings. Expect Dobbins to surpass 100 total yards again.

Bo Nix surpasses 250 yards and leads Broncos’ win

All eyes will be on Nix. His poise and confidence in last week’s comeback win over the Eagles have reignited belief in Denver’s long-term direction. Nix completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Remember that he also orchestrated three clutch fourth-quarter scoring drives.

This week, Nix faces a New York defense that has allowed opponents an average 114.3 passer rating and an astonishing 11-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio through five games. That stat alone underscores how vulnerable the Jets’ secondary has been. With weapons like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and tight end Evan Engram, Nix should find plenty of open windows.

Expect Nix to throw for 250+ yards and two touchdowns. He should lead Denver to a decisive 27-13 victory. The Broncos will control time of possession, dominate both lines of scrimmage, and head back to the States riding a three-game winning streak. That should firmly establish themselves as a true AFC playoff threat.