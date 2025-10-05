The Denver Broncos got their statement win of the season, after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on the road. It was a comeback victory where the Broncos once saw themselves down 17-3, but it was Bo Nix who brought the offense from the dead and helped them get back into the game. With the victory, the Broncos accomplished something that hadn't been done in a very long time, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“The Broncos just beat the Eagles in Philadelphia for the first time since 1986 when John Elway was the QB,” Stevens wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nix finished the game with 242 passing yards and one touchdown, but it was his poise in the second half that helped the Broncos win the game. Head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts about Nix and his performance.

“He's a competitor. There were a handful of plays in the first half I know he'd want back. … But that being said, you can feel his leadership when it matters. You can feel the confidence in his teammates when it matters,” Payton said.

The Broncos could not get much going on offense for some time, stalling out on third down and picking up penalties. To start the fourth quarter, Nix led the Broncos down to score their first touchdown of the game. On their next offensive possession, Nix found Evan Engram for an 11-yard touchdown, and they went for the two-point conversion and got it to give them the 18-17 lead.

The Eagles were not able to convert at all during the fourth because of the Broncos' defense, and they walked away with the win. As for the Eagles, they took their first loss of the season after a week of chatter about the lack of targets for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the offense.

This is a big win for the Broncos, and they should feel like they're a legit team after this.