The Denver Broncos will be without Bo Nix in the AFC Championship Game, and even if they advance, he won't be available to come back and play. Nix suffered a broken ankle against the Buffalo Bills, and after having surgery, he is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The recovery, not the surgery, is thought to be the most challenging part of this injury. Nix is not supposed to put any weight on his ankle for at least four weeks, and he will miss 12 weeks altogether before he can return to activity, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

Though Nix won't be available for the remainder of the postseason, the good news is that he'll be ready to go when the season starts next year. He had a strong second season in the league, and the hope is that he can carry that over to the next time he plays.

After his surgery, Nix wrote a letter sharing his emotions surrounding his injury and the faith that he has in Jarrett Stidham to lead the team.

Article Continues Below

“What started as one of the most exciting games I've ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I've ever received,” Nix wrote. “This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.

“I can't express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn't be more excited for what's next.”

It seems as if everyone in the organization has the ultimate belief in Stidham to get the job done, and it will be interesting to see what he does to try to help them get to the Super Bowl.