The Denver Broncos have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl, but they will have to do it without Bo Nix, after he suffered a broken ankle against the Buffalo Bills.

Nix has opened up in a letter for the first time since he was diagnosed with the injury.

“What started as one of the most exciting games I've ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I've ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined byovercoming adversity and responding to it,” Nix wrote.

With Nix out for the remainder of the postseason, Jarrett Stidham will be the next man up as the starting quarterback, and everybody has the ultimate belief in him to get the job done.

Article Continues Below

“I can't express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn't be more excited for what's next,” Nix wrote.

The Broncos had a great regular season, and though it was their defense that led them through the way, Nix and the offense held their own. In his second season, Nix finished with 3,291 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Now, the Broncos may have to rely on their defense even more against the New England Patriots if they want a chance in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots also don't have much information on Stidham, so that could either work in the Broncos' favor or it could hurt them since he hasn't gotten many reps as QB1 throughout his career.

In the end, it was a great season for Nix, and he did all he could to help the Broncos get to where they are now. It's up to the team to finish the job.