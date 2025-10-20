A football miracle happened Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos just pulled off an unbelievable come-from-behind 33-32 victory over the visiting New York Giants.

The Broncos were circling down the drain for the majority of the contest, as they entered the fourth quarter still scoreless and trailing New York by 19 points. But Denver somehow got it together in the final period, refusing to hand New York an easy win despite the big lead.

The comeback started when Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin caught a two-yard touchdown from Nix followed by a successful two-point conversion.

Of course, Broncos and football fans, in general, couldn't believe what just happened in Mile High City.

“WE F*****G DID IT FOR DT, BABY!!! 🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭,” a fan said.

“BO NIX MVP IMMEDIATELY,” another shared.

“They won a match in less than 7 minutes 😂😂😂,” uttered a fan.

Article Continues Below

“DT recruited god for that fourth quarter. That was literally a miracle lmao,” via a commenter.

“Has any team ever come back and scored 33 points in the 4th quarter after scoring 0 in the first 3 quarters to win a game? Unreal, from a bolts fan congrats,” another X user commented.

Nix put the Broncos ahead by four points with under two minutes left in regulation with an 18-yard rushing score before the Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart came through in the clutch with a one-yard touchdown with a little under 40 seconds remaining on the clock.

However, Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra-point try, leaving the Broncos with only two points to overcome. After a four-play drive, the Broncos made New York pay for its poor fourth-quarter management and effort with a game-winning, walk-off field goal by Will Lutz from 39 yards away.

All told, Nix had 279 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 27 of his 50 throws. He added 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries for the Broncos, who improved to 5-2 and extended their win streak to four games. As for the Giants, they dropped to 2-5.

Up ahead, the Broncos will stay home, as the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled for a Denver visit in Week 8.