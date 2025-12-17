The Denver Broncos have had a great 2025 season and have the inside track at the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The biggest reason for that has been their defense. They have a 12-2 record and have the home stretch to win out and get to the postseason. They can even lock up the top seed this weekend with a win against the Jaguars. The Broncos have not made the postseason in a few seasons, but this has been a resounding season in Denver.

ESPN reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler release a weekly mix of things they have heard every week around the NFL, and this week, they also gave postseason predictions. Fowler had a shocking prediction for the Broncos and singled them out as a team he would pick to make an early exit. He reasons that the Broncos have been inconsistent on offense, and he does not know if they are trustworthy for that reason.

Fowler said, “As far as quick exits, Denver is on my radar despite its impressive push for the No. 1 seed. The AFC feels more open than in years past, and though the Broncos' offense has improved in recent weeks, I still can't shake that midseason lull it had in eking out wins against the Jets and Raiders.

“Denver has a dominant defense that can overcome its inconsistent offense,” Fowler said. “And to his credit, Nix knows how to move an offense downfield. He finds a way, especially late in games. I'm just not sure Denver has enough firepower at the skill positions to keep getting by in January. I might look foolish for this take considering Denver seems to be peaking at the right time.”

The Broncos' defense has been top-five in yards allowed this season and has been a significant reason they keep winning close games. They have 10 one-possession wins, and that has been a credit to their defense. They seem to be the clear favorites because of this defense.

Still, Fowler's overall point about the Broncos' offense makes a lot of sense. Bo Nix has been solid, but not overly impressive. He has 3,256 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 63.5% completion percentage. He also has four rushing touchdowns.

Nix would be a newcomer to the postseason, and with limited experience and inconsistent outside weapons, the Broncos could struggle against certain opponents.