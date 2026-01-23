Confidence inside the Denver Broncos locker room continues to build as backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham prepares to step into the spotlight at the most critical point of the season. With Super Bowl 60 hopes on the line, the Broncos quarterback situation has become a defining storyline entering Sunday's AFC Championship game vs. the New England Patriots.

The Broncos arrive at this stage under unusual circumstances. Starting quarterback Bo Nix, now in his second season as the team's starting quarterback, suffered a fractured ankle on the second-to-last play in the AFC Divisional Round, forcing the team to pivot with a Super Bowl berth at stake.

Before the injury, Nix was delivering a strong regular season. He posted a passer rating of 87.8, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across 17 games while leading the Broncos to a 14–3 record and their first AFC West championship in more than a decade.

Nix carried that momentum into the postseason in his second playoff appearance, a rematch of last year’s Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. In the Divisional Round, he completed 26-of-46 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, helping Denver turn the tables with a statement win.

Despite limited in game action this season, Stidham is no stranger to the system. He has spent the past three seasons learning under head coach Sean Payton, developing command of the offense and earning trust through preparation and consistency.

DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens shared insight on X (formerly known as Twitter) after relaying comments from linebacker Alex Singleton that reflected the locker room’s trust. Singleton, an emotional leader of Denver’s defense, emphasized that belief in Stidham is genuine and shared across the roster.

Alex Singleton on the Broncos’ belief in Jarrett Stidham: “You’re getting genuine answers out of everybody” Added Stiddy will have an extra day to prepare and… “When things go the right way, he’ll have an extra week” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 22, 2026

The situation also carries historical intrigue. Stidham is set to become the first quarterback to start a conference championship game without attempting a regular season pass that year, an anomaly that has fueled outside skepticism but not concern internally.

Payton has emphasized preparation over panic all week, and with an elite defense and disciplined offense, the Broncos enter Sunday's AFC Championship confident its foundation is strong enough to advance.