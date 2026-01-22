All eyes are suddenly on Jarrett Stidham. The former Auburn Tigers star quarterback is now the most important player for the Denver Broncos, as they prepare for a huge showdown in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots this coming Sunday.

With Bo Nix sidelined by an ankle injury that he shockingly suffered late in the AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Stidham now becomes the main man for Denver, which is hoping that he can deliver against the Pats.

The 29-year-old QB recognizes the pressure on his shoulders as he steps in as the Broncos' temporary QB1, and among the things that seemingly motivate him is the opportunity to make Nix proud of the team.

“We want to go out and make him proud this Sunday,” Stidham told reporters on Wednesday, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.

As for how he'll handle the job, the signal-caller said that he will just go out and “be myself,” via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Adding flavor to Stidham's start against the Patriots is the fact that he used to play for the team he will look to take down on Sunday.

Stidham entered the NFL in 2019 when the Patriots selected him in the fourth round (133rd overall) of that year's NFL draft. He played his first two seasons in the pros with the Pats, serving as insurance behind Tom Brady and Cam Newton during his time in Foxborough.

New England dealt him to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, and then a year later, he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos.

Stidham has appeared in only one game so far in the 2025 NFL campaign, including the regular season and playoffs. That lone appearance came during Denver’s 44–24 crushing of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 8, when he did not attempt a pass and rushed once for minus-1 yard.