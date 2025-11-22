The Denver Broncos are one of the biggest surprise teams in the AFC. They were expected to have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs this season, but nobody expected them to be on top in the AFC West as the home stretch of the season approached. Yet, that's exactly where they are with a 9-2 record. The Broncos have a 2-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Placekicker Wil Lutz is one of the players who is responsible for the Broncos success this season.

The #Broncos and kicker Wil Lutz have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through 2028, per @tompelissero and me. Coming off AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after going 5-of-5 with the game-winner against the Chiefs, Lutz leads the NFL with four… pic.twitter.com/sqqskbCwLM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Broncos have reported Lutz with a 3-year contract extension according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Lutz has done his job quite well for the Broncos, as he has made has made 17 of 20 field goal attempts this season. He has not missed any kick under 40 yards, and he has made 2 of 3 from 40 to 49 yards, and 3 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond. His long kick this season saw him succeed on a 57-yard attempt.

Lutz was at his best in the Broncos' Week 11 victory over the Chiefs. He made 5 of 5 field goal attempts, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal as time ran out. He had made a 54-yard field goal with slightly more than 4 minutes remaining to tie the score.

Broncos have 8 games in a row

The Broncos started the season in mediocre fashion as they lost to the Colts and Chargers after beating the Titans in the season opener. However, they have been on fire since then reeling off eight straight victories behind the arm of quarterback Bo Nix, the running of J.K. Dobbins and the pass catching skills of Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.

Nix has completed 237 of 387 passes for 2,421 yards with 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Dobbins has been a workhorse in the backfield, with 772 yards, 4 rushing touchdowns and an average of 5.05 yards per carry. Sutton has caught 45-649-4 while the versatile Franklin has added 46-509-5.

When the Broncos have fallen short of the end zone, Lutz has been quite dependable at putting 3 points on the board for head coach Sean Payton.