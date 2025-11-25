Recently, the NFL world received a scare when Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which was first discovered by a league-mandated drug screen. Singleton has understandably been out of the Broncos lineup since then, but on Tuesday, the team got a stunning development regarding his future status.

“Alex Singleton is ‘eyeing a return' on Sunday vs. Washington. Remarkable story all around, obviously, and all the more so with Singleton in position to return to practice this week,” reported Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from “Good Morning America.”

“That would be stunningly quick return for Alex Singleton. But I would not be shocked. He had never missed a practice until last season,” added Troy Renck of the Denver Post.

“I've learned more in this past week just of compassion and empathy through a bunch of tough dudes than, you know, anything else I think I've ever gone through,” Said Singelton, per Good Morning America.

He added that “I want to be the guy that's staying on the top of every mountain just going, ‘Get this done,'” he said.

It remains to be seen whether or not Singelton will indeed play for the Broncos on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but the fact that it is even a possibility at this point is certainly a positive sign, to say the least.

In any case, the Broncos and Commanders are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 8:20 pm ET from Landover.