Denver Broncos superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered an injury scare early in the Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It looked incredibly bad at the moment that it happened, but it does not appear to be serious.

The 25-year-old defensive back sustained what appeared to be a shoulder injury while attempting to tackle Bills running back James Cook. Surtain fell to the ground after the initial hit and looked to be in serious pain.

Patrick Surtain II was seen doubled over, grabbing onto his right shoulder while trainers attended to him on the field. He eventually left the field for further evaluation and was forced to miss several plays.

Luckily, the 2024 AP Defensive Player of the Year managed to return to the field, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Surtain seemed to have suffered an apparent stinger and was medically cleared by the training staff to return to the contest.

“Pat Surtain is back in the game. Crisis averted.”

Losing Surtain would have been a problem for Denver. However, the injury wasn't deemed serious, and he was able to return to action. Patrick Surtain II is considered one of, if not the best cornerback in the NFL. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with 47 combined tackles (37 solo), 12 pass deflections, and one interception. His efforts were good enough to grant him the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Surtain has also been incredibly consistent, as he's played in 14 games or more in each season of his career so far. As long as he remains healthy, we should expect him to remain a key piece in the Broncos' defense for many years to come.