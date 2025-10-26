Patrick Surtain II has sustained multiple injuries all in one game for the Denver Broncos. The cornerback briefly left the Dallas Cowboys contest with a lower body ailment. He eventually returned — only to add another NFL injury.

This time the All-Pro suffered a shoulder ailment. Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported that Surtain was taken to the locker room during the third quarter and never returned.

Surtain's first setback came during the first quarter which saw him needing help from trainers. The defender landed awkwardly on the play that injured what appeared to be his ankle.

Patrick Surtain coming off the field. They were looking at his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/JkILhMqfAI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now he left again with his team leading 30-17 during the third quarter, with Denver ruling him out officially during that period.

Did Patrick Surtain II record stats in Broncos vs. Cowboys?

Article Continues Below

Surtain managed to get as many snaps in as he could. He became active on the tackles front.

The Pro Bowler tallied five tackles including four solo, joining Riley Moss in hitting that many individual stops. Only linebacker Alex Singleton delivered more tackles.

Denver bottled the duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as much as it could with and without Surtain. Pickens caught six passes for 61 yards though three quarters. Lamb pulled in a spectacular one-handed catch — but currently has five catches for 50 yards before the fourth quarter.

The Broncos have also contained the running game throughout the afternoon; holding Dallas to 89 yards while averaging 3.6 yards a carry.

But now Denver must hang onto the lead without its top lockdown cornerback on the field.