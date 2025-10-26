The Denver Broncos are up 14-3 over the Dallas Cowboys to end the first quarter. However, there was a brief moment where the fanbase was holding its breath after superstar defender Patrick Surtain II suffered an apparent lower-body injury.

Early in the first quarter, the 25-year-old cornerback needed help from trainers to leave the field, according to Jesse Palmer of The Athletic. It appeared to be an ankle injury that Patrick Surtain II may have suffered after landing awkwardly on it during a play.

Patrick Surtain coming off the field. They were looking at his lower leg.

The Broncos quickly ruled Surtain questionable to return, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos. Team doctors evaluated the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year on the sideline.

“Pat Surtain II has a lower leg injury and is questionable to return.”

Luckily, it wasn't deemed a serious issue, as Surtain returned to the field before the end of the first quarter, per Sleeper NFL. So far in this contest, the Broncos' star is helping lock up Cowboys' wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

“CB Patrick Surtain II (leg) has returned to Sunday's game.”

Broncos fans were wildly concerned when the injury first occurred. Many hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their panic when they saw Patrick Surtain II limp off the field.

“This sucks, man,” said one individual.

Another user claimed, “If it's bad Broncos done too.”

Pat Surtain down

Bo Nix is blind

Season is over

“Pat Surtain being injured is my worst nightmare,” admitted another fan.

This fan claimed, “Didn't look good.”

It's been another solid season for the three-time Pro Bowler, as he's been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the league since being picked in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Broncos star entered the Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys with 22 combined tackles (17 solo) and eight pass deflections. Patrick Surtain II has yet to record an interception this season.