The Denver Broncos offense operated as a well-oiled machine, putting up 44 points in a Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Bo Nix led the way with four touchdowns, but rookie running back RJ Harvey stole the show.

In Harvey's eighth career game, the 2025 second-round pick catapulted himself into legendary territory, becoming the first Broncos rookie to have three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002.

Reacting to his special performance, Harvey told the media, “It means a lot, you know. It's just one game, but hopefully I can continue to do that every game. I'm proud of myself, but a lot more work to do.”

RJ Harvey is the first Broncos rookie to have three TDs in a game in over 20 years. Wants to continue to do that pic.twitter.com/3i98hs2eMq — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2025

Harvey's most impressive play came on Denver's first drive when he gashed the Cowboys' defense for a 40-yard touchdown run. Going untouched, it was Harvey's first career rushing touchdown and the first of his extensive highlight reel against Dallas.

After the game, Harvey credited his teammates for opening up a lane to run, noticeably smiling as he recounted the play.

“Ya, it was a toss play to the left, Harvey said, courtesy of Zac Stevens of The DNVR.com. “The offensive line got their blocks. Receivers blocked well, and it was nothing but grass. [I] ran as fast as I could.”

Harvey would go on to score two more times, including a direct snap rushing touchdown and receiving touchdowns from Nix that would ice the game for Denver. The rookie running back now has five touchdowns on the season and is becoming Nix's favorite target out of the backfield.

In his post-game press conference, Nix shouted out the team's rookies but particularly mentioned Harvey after his historic day.

“Playing some good snaps. He's learning. He's getting better and better each week. RJ, the same thing. Playing different roles. Playing more and more”, Nix said, Those guys are starting to find a good rhythm, understanding more and more, and knowing more of what they can do. I'm proud of them and the work they're putting in, practicing hard. They show up to work. They're great teammates and great team players in the locker room. Very humble guys that want to make the next play.”

Although Harvey has yet to become Denver's lead back, his contributions should not be overlooked. He finished Week 8 with just eight total touches but turned them into a 51-yard and three touchdowns performance, helping the Broncos advance to 6-2 in 2025.