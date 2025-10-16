The Denver Broncos have been impressive so far to open up the 2025 NFL season, overcoming a slow start to currently sit at 4-2 after their recent win over the New York Jets in England. Bo Nix hasn't been playing great football so far this year, but the Denver defense has been elite, currently the far and away leader for sacks across the league.

Still, not everyone has given up on Nix just yet. Recently, sports media personality Colin Cowherd took to The Herd to relay his thoughts on Nix.

“I don't think Bo Nix is a work in progress. I think he's a franchise quarterback that I wish would run more. He did last year, he stopped doing it this year. He's highly effective, and I think he should run more,” said Cowherd, via Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter. “…He's 14-9 in a division with Spags, Jesse Minter, and now Pete Carroll. Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, Khalil Mack.”

It's unclear exactly why Cowherd is attributing so much of the Broncos' success to Nix when the team so clearly has its defense as its calling card; however, there is something to be said about not getting in the way or messing up a good thing, and Nix has for the most part checked that box so far.

How far can the Broncos go?

Coming into the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos were seen by many as a potential threat to return to the playoffs after their appearance in the Wild Card round last year, where they were demolished by the Buffalo Bills.

For a time, it seemed like those talks were unwarranted, as the Broncos dropped two of their first three games, and barely held on to beat the lowly Tennessee Titans.

However, since then, the Broncos have been on a roll, handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season and turning into a true defensive juggernaut.

If Nix can continue to keep the offense on the rails, there's no telling how far this Denver team could go come January.