The New York Giants will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10. But when it comes to who is handling the kicking duties, New York will have a new name at the helm.

As he continues to battle through a neck injury, Graham Gano didn't practice on Friday. Now, Younghoe Koo is in line to start. That's at least the direction head coach Brian Daboll is headed, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“I would assume it's going to be Koo,” Daboll said.

Koo began the season with the Atlanta Falcons, the franchise he has played for for the last seven seasons. But after missing a field goal, the Falcons decided to cut bait. Koo ended up on the Giants' practice squad before now earning the starting role.

There have been plenty of highs throughout the kicker's career. Holding a starting kicking job for seven straight years is no easy feat. Furthermore, Koo was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and holds a career 85.8 percent kicking percentage.

But the 2024 season in particular was a bit concerning. Koo converted just 73.5 percent of his kicks, missing four between 40-49 yards. That was the range Koo's missed kick fell in 2025, making it easier for the Falcons to move on.

The Giants though at least believe in what Koo brings to the table. They may be 2-7 on the season, but New York isn't throwing in the towel. Especially as they watch Jaxson Dart develop. Koo will at least look to stay consistent and accurate in his debut for New York.