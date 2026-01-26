The Denver Broncos came up short against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and all it could have taken was a few field goals to secure the victory. In the second half, the snow started to come down at a fast rate, which caused the game to get out of sorts when it came to getting anything going offensively.

That meant that field goals would be crucial, and for the Broncos, Will Lutz would have to execute. Unfortunately, Lutz missed two field goals in the game, and one of them happened late in the fourth quarter, which would have tied the game.

After the game, Lutz mentioned that the field goal operation may have been a yard shallow on the fourth goal try. A day later, he came to social media to clear up those comments and took responsibility for the miss.

Article Continues Below

“Just to clarify so my words aren’t taken out of context….i was absolutely gutted during my media session after the game. I take full responsibility for the missed kick at the end of the game. We were lined up correctly after looking at the tape. The conditions made it tough to see the lines, but that can never be an excuse. This is on me and no one else. The result of any kick always ends with me. This has been an amazing year that ended in heartbreak for our team. We cannot wait to get back to work and back in front of Broncos Country,” Lutz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The first field goal Lutz missed was right before halftime, and that would have given the Broncos the lead. Of course, nobody knows what the outcome would be if he did make that kick, but it would have changed a few things about the game, especially with the snow coming in the second half.