The Denver Broncos suffered a crushing defeat in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Denver lost 10-7 against New England, opening the door for the Patriots to get back to the Super Bowl. The Broncos failed to get points on the board a few times during Sunday's loss. But one play may have been impacted by the elements in a surprising way.

Broncos kicker Will Lutz explained how Sunday's snowy conditions may have had a sneaky impact on a crucial blocked field goal during the fourth quarter.

Lutz said after the game that Denver may have lined up a yard short on that crucial field goal attempt. The reason why? They simply couldn't see the lines on the field because of the snow.

“Looks like Broncos kicker Will Lutz was onto something here,” Patriots reporter Phil Perry posted on social media on Monday. “Denver kicks earlier in the game had been from eight yards off the line of scrimmage. This one looked like it was closer to seven.”

That small difference gave Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III just enough time to tip the kick, driving it off course.

If the ball had been just one yard farther back, Denver may have scored a crucial game-tying field goal.

Taylor was full of excitement when talking about his huge special teams play after the game.

“I just jumped in the air and I got a taste of the ball, no diddy,” Taylor said about his iconic blocked field goal.

Taylor was then asked what it felt like to make such an important play.

“It was exciting man,” Taylor replied. “Just the rush and the adrenaline coming through my body knowing that I helped the team.”

The Broncos scored their lone touchdown on their second offensive drive of the game. Unfortunately, Jarrett Stidham could not lead Denver back into the end zone for the rest of the game.

Broncos fans are now left wondering what could have been if Bo Nix had not injured his ankle last weekend.