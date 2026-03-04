The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision regarding defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian by placing a second-round tender worth $5.8 million on the restricted free agent.

McMillian, an undrafted find from 2022, became a top disruptor for Denver during their impressive 14-3 campaign in 2025.

His pivotal late-game interception against the Buffalo Bills secured a critical playoff victory and capped a season that included four sacks and nine pass deflections.

By applying this tender, the Broncos require any interested team to surrender a second-round pick in 2026 if they choose not to match a potential contract offer, effectively retaining a reliable asset in their secondary for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, the quarterback situation is drawing considerable interest. According to reports from Dianna Russini, several teams have contacted the Broncos about potentially trading for backup Jarrett Stidham.

Although Stidham's only start of the season was a challenging outing in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, his experience in Sean Payton’s system makes him an attractive option as the veteran quarterback market develops.

As quarterback situations shift across the league, Stidham has emerged as a viable trade asset for teams looking to strengthen their depth with a player who has valuable postseason experience.

Head coach Sean Payton is also adjusting the team's approach for the 2026 offseason to prioritize player recovery.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Payton announced that he has postponed the start of the offseason program to May, moving away from the traditional mid-April start.

He believes that a mental break is crucial for a squad that was likely just one injury to Bo Nix away from a Super Bowl appearance. The revised schedule emphasizes a month of weight training before any football activities begin in June, ensuring that the roster stays fresh.

Despite their narrow loss in the conference title game, early reports indicate that Denver remains a top contender in the AFC as they prepare for another championship run.