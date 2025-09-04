In a big way, Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto brought home the cash stacks. And now he’s talking about the Super Bowl. However, how good a deal was it? Here is the Broncos’ grade for the contract extension that is worth up to $120 million.

First, let’s look at Bonitto’s progress. He wasn’t on the map as a rookie after getting picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But he racked up eight sacks in his second season added 13.5 last year.

The Denver Broncos and Bonitto agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with $70 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Bonitto's agency later announced the deal, which includes a $106 million base.

But is Bonitto underrated going into 2025?

Is Broncos' edge rusher Nik Bonitto a superstar?

He isn’t there yet, if you listen to Pro Football Focus. He ranked No. 23 among edge rushers heading into the season.

“Bonitto has steadily improved through his first three NFL seasons, boosting his PFF grade from 52.4 as a rookie in 2022 to 78.7 in 2024,” Ryan Smith wrote. “He ranked third in the league with 13.5 sacks and earned the highest coverage grade among edge defenders at 92.6.”

But that last figure is the key. Bonitto can do it all. Not bad for a guy who ranked No. 123 among outside linebackers in terms of base salary for 2025, according to Spotrac via Sports Illustrated.

Now, Bonitto ranks No. 10 among edge rushers in average annual value. And this is where we get a hint of the Broncos’ grade for this deal.

Did the Broncos make a good move?

The answer is yes. Look at the problems the Cowboys had with Micah Parsons. Things got so bad that Parsons now plays for the Packers. By getting this deal done, the Broncos won’t have to worry about Bonitto. They have him locked up, and he can chase quarterbacks to his heart’s content.

However, one thing the Broncos don’t want to do this year is overuse Bonitto, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He's playing at a high level,” Payton commented on Bonitto. “We have to be careful of his snap count. If you went back and did any homework, and you saw he's at a pitch count that's borderline too high. We have to be smart about that.

“We're in a young developmental league. So to have young guys that we have a vision for is extremely important because it's hard for guys to stay healthy with a long season. Your depth—you're creating all of that.”

One thing that bodes well for Bonitto and the Broncos is that other players recognize his talent.

“The dude has what it takes to be great,” Bolles said of Bonitto. “I pull him and ‘Coop' to the side all the time, and I say, ‘You guys can be the best in the league.' They have high motors. He doesn't give up. It's a special talent to be able to time up a snap count and be able to jump it. It scares tackles.

“I get to go up against that every single day, so it's a great battle for me and puts me on my ‘A' game every single day. Just what he does day in and day out, he never quits. He's so smooth with it. He can bend, he can rip. He has power. It's just really cool to see him grow up and become something that tackles fear, and teams have to prepare for him. I'm proud of him, and I love him dearly. I think the sky's the limit for him.”

Locking Bonitto into the mix for four years means the Broncos can built around him each season. That’s a big deal, and the Broncos should be in the playoff mix each year if quarterback Bo Nix continues to develop well.

What is the Broncos’ grade?

Looking at Parsons and the way teams have needed to overpay their star players, it’s better to get things done before Bonitto hits his highest gear.

This is a good, solid organization move by the Broncos. And therefore they earned a good mark. Now the team needs to go out and prove it's the right deal by putting a nasty defense on the field that lifts the Broncos into Super Bowl contention. So far, so good, with the signing of Bonitto.

Grade: A.