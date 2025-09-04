The Denver Broncos open the NFL season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. A lot of the hype around Sean Peyton's squad this offseason came from their defense. They picked up Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the San Francisco 49ers after finishing first in team defense last year. On Thursday, the Broncos locked up a big part of that defense, with a four-year, $120 million contract extension for Nik Bonitto.

“Another deal in Denver: Nik Bonitto and the Broncos reached agreement today on a four-year extension worth up to $120 million, including $70 million guaranteed,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “Bonitto is now the highest-paid non-qb in Broncos’ franchise history in a deal negotiated by [Tory Dandy of Athletes First.]

Bonitto burst onto the scene with a Defensive Player of the Year-type season for the Broncos in 2024. He finished ninth in voting for that award while picking up a second-team All-Pro nomination. Bonitto started five games in his first two years and emerged with 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

The Broncos have Bo Nix on a rookie contract, which gives them the salary-cap flexibility to build a strong defense. They have extended Patrick Surtain II already, who won the DPOY last year, and now keep Bonitto. They have found their edge rusher in the second round and have now paid him as one of the elite defenders in the league.

The Broncos have a lot of hype around them as a potential AFC sleeper team and challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs in the West. Nix would have to take a huge step forward to make that come true, but Sean Peyton believes that can happen. The Broncos have a chance to have a magical season and Bonitto is a big part of that.

Broncos vs Titans kicks off at 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.