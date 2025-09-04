Nik Bonitto is here to stay! The Denver Broncos linebacker has been an important piece of one of the best defenses in the league. Now, Bonitto has been handsomely rewarded by his team. The star linebacker signed a four-year extension worth $120 million. It's a well-deserved raise for one of the best linebackers in the league.

Bonitto is hyped up, and deservedly so. After years of hard work, Bonitto has earned an elite contract for an NFL team. Now, it's time for him and the Broncos to reach the ultimate goal: win the Super Bowl. Bonitto said, “Let’s go win this f*ckin chip now!🙏🙏🔥🔥” on X minutes after news of his extension broke out.

Let's go win this f*ckin chip now!🙏🙏🔥🔥 https://t.co/YA1rrhWdek — Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) September 4, 2025

Lining up as an edge rusher most of the time, Bonitto has steadily improved in the three years he's been in the league. After recording eight sacks in his second year, the Broncos star broke out last season as a prolific pass rusher. Bonitto recorded 13.5 sacks last season, the most on the team. He also was second in pressures generated with 36 pressures, just behind Zach Allen's 47 pressures. He also recorded an interception, a rare feat for a pass rusher.

Bonitto and the Broncos' pass rush was only one-half of the success of the team last season. Due to their elite pass rush, the Broncos' secondary had enough time to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The cornerstone of their defense was Patrick Surtain, whose lockdown abilities earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors last year. With Bonitto eating well in the trenches and Surtain taking away every team's WR1, Denver had one of the best defenses in the league last season.

The Broncos are expected to once again have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. Their first test will come against 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.