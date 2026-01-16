The Denver Broncos have had a brilliant season as they earned the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff structure with a 14-3 record this season. Head coach Sean Payton has built a team that combines excellent defensive play with clutch play on offense.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: "Look, I'll make a note on the [playcall] sheet: 'Run it, it's important.'" He also talks at length about being "quick" and "daring at the right time" in his play-calling as he gets older (he turned 62 on Dec. 29). pic.twitter.com/7GDYgulgDo — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 15, 2026

The Broncos face a major challenge in the divisional playoffs as they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo was victorious on the road in the Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and they are clearly a dangerous team.

The Bills have been playoff participants for the last six seasons and they have yet to get back to the Super Bowl. They have reached the conference championship twice in that span, but they were stopped by Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

Neither of those teams are in the playoffs this year, and the Bills may believe that this is their year. However, Payton does not believe that is the case, and he understands that he has to stay on top of his game against an explosive team like the Bills.

“We have to run the ball because it's important,” Payton said. “You still have to be quick. Play just ran, next play. When I was younger I would run a reverse from the 8 yard line and I'd think nothing of it. I have to make sure it's quick and decisive at the right time. Not reckless. Those are the challenges I face.”

Payton is depending on QB Bo Nix to run the Broncos offense expertly in this key game. Nix completed 388 of 612 passes for 3,931 yards with 25 TDs and 11 interceptions during the regular season. His top receiver is Courtland Sutton, who caught 74 regular-season passes for 1,017 yards with 7 touchdowns.